The UVUSA debate panel consisting of candidates in next-week’s student body officer elections, shed light on major issues that candidates say need to change Feb. 28 at Centre Stage.

Candidates acknowledged that the major issues within campus government are transparency and communication. All of the presidential hopefuls had selected values of transparency and communication as part of their campaigns; however, not all the candidates were cohesive in how they would solve the issue.

Presidential candidates Reynolds, Larsen, Collins and Draper discussed student-body to student-leadership communication while candidate Tong Li identified a larger issue within the government: lack of diversity.

“A lot of the demographics of UVU are just not represented whatsoever: there’s a minimum of LGBTQ students; there’s very few of any people of color; female participation is a bit higher but it’s not what it could be; and also there is no voices of students who are suffering from disabilities,” Li said.

Li is a first-generation immigrant from China running for student body president among the majority of white candidates and promised to appoint the Chief of Staff in his presidency from one of the three aforementioned minority groups.

The UVU student body is in a vulnerable position with the pending transition of President Matthew Holland in June later this year to a new university leader — the newly elected student body president would be one of the first to make an impressions of the student body.

“UVU is in this really awesome, perhaps scary position, where we have a new university president coming in,” said Reynolds emphasizing the influential role the UVU student body president has by sitting on the school’s board of trustees.

The recent appointment of Kyle Reyes as vice president of academic affairs has left the UVU administration in need of a new Chief Diversity Officer.

“I feel [minorities] have been underrepresented in voices of power within the university; I’ll be sure to appoint people who aren’t just white, male mormons,” Li said.

Dustin Draper, in a rebuttal to Li, promised to work on inclusion. “I’m gonna work with the Chief Diversity Inclusion Officer whose coming in as well because I’m not the expert, he is.” UVU at this time has made no announcement about who the new CDIO will be — male or female.

UVU inclusion falters as more students feel less supported and a part of UVU. A 2017 Fall Omnibus survey student submission was cited by candidate Anthony Collins stating, “I just don’t feel valued as an individual here. We need more spirit and student involvement to make this University feel more like a University! It’s easy to feel lost — like you are 1 of 30,000 — and it wouldn’t make a difference if you were there or not.”

Student officials and candidates all agreed that involvement would increase as students shared their voices with UVUSA.

“I like the fact that UVU is unique in that regard [diversity]: it’s a place for everybody,” said William Angus, a junior majoring in accounting. “That’s one of the core values I don’t want to see go away, but I do want UVU to progress forward to a point where we are just as top-tier as any other university.”

Student body elections will take place starting Monday, Mar. 5 at 8 a.m. and end on Wednesday, Mar. 7 at 4 p.m.