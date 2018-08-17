Tobacco Trouble

July 31 — 3:04 a.m.

While inside the University Parkway tunnel, an officer made contact with two people who were carrying tobacco illegally.The officer confiscated and destroyed the tobacco and issued a warning to the underaged adults.

Traffic Offense

July 31 — 11:58 p.m.

An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after discovering it had a revoked registration. The driver didn’t have a valid drivers license or car insurance, which resulted in this being the vehicle’s second offense. The driver received a misdemeanor citation and a court date for the Orem Justice Court.

Marijuana

Aug. 5 — 12:21 a.m.

While performing an extra patrol of the west campus, an officer discovered two adults using narcotics in the parking lot south of the National Guard building. The officer issued them with misdemeanor citations and seized the drugs and its associated paraphernalia.

Drive-by Shooting Suspect

Aug. 5 — 1:41 a.m.

After observing a vehicle fitting the description of one that was involved in a drive-by shooting, an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop. After failing to yield immediately and throwing a gun out the window, the vehicle came to a stop. The driver was immediately taken into custody, was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a stolen firearm and was driving under the influence. The driver was booked into the Utah County Jail and is being placed on hold by ICE.