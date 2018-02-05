Photos by Michelle Rivas

Students and faculty were shown how to combat the term “fake news” from Jennifer Napier-Pearce, editor of the Pulitzer Prize winning periodical, The Salt Lake Tribune, Feb. 5 in the Classroom Building.

Napier-Pearce’s made sure students understood the correct term and usage of the “fake news.”

“The real meaning of fake news [is] false stories presented as facts for financial or political gain,” Napier-Pearce said.

Napier-Pearce presented various headlines and stories from different publications asking the group to determine whether or not the news was true depending on the title. The response from the audience was split mostly 50-50 in response to outlandish headlines and simple statements, most not being able to discern if the story was fact or fiction.

The term “fake news” began in 1622 with the term as “propaganda,” a form of publication to large masses with the intent of proving the veracity of what was being published by Pope George XV. Fake news has influenced much from its original use in propaganda in 1622 to the onset of “yellow journalism” the late 1800’s, and its prevalence now on social media in 2018 warned Napier-Pearce in her presentation.

“Fake news has real consequences,” she said.

Napier-Pearce shared real-life examples of people responding to fake news stories. The most notable being an active shooter situation at a D.C. Pizzaria where three shots were fired by a shooter thinking a child abuse sex ring was being operated by Hillary Clinton. The story, in reality being false, resulted in dramatic, dangerous action.

In addition to the real-life threats, the term fake news poses a danger to the republic-democracy of the United States as well. Citing a Pew Research poll tracking the perception of journalist in their role as “America’s Watch Dogs”, Americans have seen a five percent dip in seeing Journalist’s role is to keep politicians from doing things that they shouldn’t. The poll also highlights an increase in public perception that journalists actually keep politicians from doing their job.

This perception has lead to a dangerous political development as well. Highlighting a greater-depth of study in a poll done by the same organization, Napier-Pearce showed that there’s even a greater partisan divide among popular political affiliations: 89 percent of Democrats feel that media should be doing more to watch political leaders while Republicans responded that media is not empowering leaders to do their job.

Publications that serve as the independent voice of organizations like, The Salt Lake Tribune, hold themselves to high standards of reporting, including the adherence to the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics as well as internal ethics from the publication, according to Napier-Pearce

According to Napier-Pearce, journalists focus on the following: Journalists seek truth and report it; Journalists act independently; Journalists are accountable and transparent; and Journalists minimize harm.

Napier-Pearce suggests readers look for the following when they read headlines: 1) Check the source — when you read a story, check out the website to get a feel for their reporting. 2) Read Beyond — be sure to understand and know what the whole story is. 3) Check the author — make sure you know who’s writing. 4) Check the date — is this story relevant to what’s currently happening. 5) Ask yourself, “Is it a joke?” — verify that you’re not reading a satirical story. 6) Check your biases — check what the author and publication believe; ask yourself, “What is it you believe?” and finally, 7) Ask the Experts — independently verify and fact check stories from websites like Politifact or Media Bias Fact Check.

Napier-Pearce attributed the increase in usage of “fake news” and the declining confidence in journalism to the election of President Donald Trump in 2016. She left students to think about and ponder a quote by Thomas Jefferson that is favored among many journalists, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”