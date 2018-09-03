From The Aces to Neon Trees, Utah county has definitely not been lacking in the music department. We have a local scene filled with massive amounts of talent right under our noses. Check out the list below for exceptional artists who are in the midst of creating new material for you to enjoy.

Brother.

Influences: Kansas and Bright Eyes.



Brother. was originally a solo project in southern Utah, brought to Provo by the allure of the local scene. They are currently preparing to release their second album, Volume II. If you’re interested in finding a new folk rock sound, be prepared for this album in the fall, which the band hopes will be accompanied by an album release concert at the Velour in October.

Chuck Emery, UVU public relations major and Brother. lead singer and guitarist, discussed the direction of the new album.

“We have put more full band, groove driven tracks on this new record. We are trying to push ourselves to see what we are capable of, while still keeping the Brother. feel within our songs,” Emery said.

They are also working on videos to follow the release of new music, and hope to go on tour soon to expand their fan base in different states and countries.

In preparation for the new album, check out “Without It”, the second single released for Volume II.

Shrink the Giant

Influences: David Bowie, Bach, Slipknot, Jack White, Radiohead and A Perfect Circle.



Since their start in 2010, Shrink the Giant have had an eclectic and diverse range of music and do not bind themselves to a singular genre. The group began at a talent show when frontwoman Stefania Barr and two friends were announced as something they hadn’t called themselves before – a band. From there, the group continued to play shows. At an open mic, they were given the opportunity to open for Ryan Shupe & the RubberBand – their first concert in front of 3,000 to 4,000 people. The drummer left the band shortly before the show, and the replacement introduced Barr to guitarist Aaron Hurt. Not long after, the two began recording music.

The group has grown since then and released their self-titled album in 2012 and Faceless in 2014. Shrink the Giant has seen a lot of success, winning alternative rock station X96’s Battle of the Bands and playing with artists like Imagine Dragons, Neon Trees, Awolnation, Grouplove, The Wombats and The Used. Barr said that the band appeals to a wide range of people, and they have fans from a variety of ages.

After a two-year hiatus, they are looking to release their new single, Pieces of You, in mid-October. At the end of September, the band is looking forward to a pop-up parking lot show in Orem, as well as creating more music videos and preparing a Vegas show.

In preparation for the new single, check out “Fast and Far”.



Josh Snider & the Attic Kids

Influences: Gregory Alan Isakov, Nathaniel Rateliff, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Jackson Browne, Big Star, The Velvet Underground, Damien Jurado, The Felice Brothers and The Lumineers.



Originally from Portland, Oregon, Josh Snider began playing guitar and bass around the age of ten. His father’s involvement in bands and recording studios influenced Snider’s love of music. When he moved to Utah, he met Tate Sexton and Brendan Smith through a mutual friend. Sexton brought Josh Malyon into the group, who played in Provo band Pipes with him. Chrissy McKell later moved in across the street from Snider and they all began playing locally together.

Josh Snider & the Attic Kids are currently working on new music. Snider said that they are going to make this their most polished project compared to the ones previously released. According to Snider, the themes of the new songs come from a very emotional place.

“This batch of songs are ones that sort of stem from the themes of our first EP, The North Wind. I got married this last April, and so many great things were going on in my life, but I was also struggling with a very poorly timed season of depression,” Snider said.

“Others who have struggled through those kinds of trials know that sometimes it just comes on and weighs over you like a storm and sometimes you just have to wait for it to pass. It made me think a lot about the importance of our relationships and the power in them— with our friends, family, partners, and especially ourselves.”

The band is planning on playing more shows, including the Utah Hammock Festival Sept. 7.

While waiting for new material, check out songs from previous works The North Wind and The Watchman on Spotify.

Roadie

Influences: Johnny Cash, Staves, Laura Marling, the Lumineers, Lucy Rose, Shakey Graves, Jade Bird, Nathaniel Rateliff and Ray LaMontagne.



Following the April release of a soulful self-titled EP, Provo based artist Roadie has something new in the works. Roadie consists of singer-songwriter Aubree Liz and a rotating group of musicians, including the previously mentioned Josh Snider and Tate Sexton. Liz is looking forward to working on new material, and has taken the semester off to focus on writing, recording and performing.

“A few releases throughout the coming months will definitely happen, which I’m really excited about. The more I get to work with the band and grow as a writer and musician, the more Roadie is coming to life,” said Liz.

More details for a few tours will be announced later this year. Currently, the main focus for Roadie is the music.

“My main goal is to focus on creating music that inspires and connects with people. That’s really what music is all about—the community and camaraderie that it builds. Being a little part of that is by far the most rewarding thing about being in the music industry,” Liz said.

Listen to the self-titled EP released this spring in preparation for new music.