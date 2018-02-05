The Anime and Manga Club wants to break free from the stigma of only watching anime. Under the direction of the new president Michael Houck, the group has decided to grow from its roots of watching anime on DVDs and streaming platforms to more social events to help build relationships between those who share a common love for anime.

“I want to make it a social club. I’m happy to provide a safe place for anyone who loves anime,” said Houck. His desire is becoming a reality as he and club vice president Sarah Benson hosted their first spring opening social Jan. 26. The event brought out first time club goers and longtime members alike.

“Joshua dragged me along; now I just love [the club],” said Abraham Miles, a student at BYU whose brother Joshua Miles is a computer science major at UVU.

“We have members who have just been introduced to anime and come here looking for suggestions. Then we have members who have been watching [anime] their entire lives,” said Houck.

One such member is Grace Melville, a senior English major. “I grew up watching anime. Both of my parents are nerds,” Melville said.

It’s no wonder anime lovers who are just starting out and those who’ve enjoyed the genre for a while love the anime club because its presidency and officers hold an extensive knowledge of anime.

According to former president Caleb Summerhays, the anime club has been around for a long time. It started as watching anime on DVDs that were donated to the club by members and friends before the explosion of anime on streaming platforms like Netflix. With many new changes happening to the club, one thing that remains constant is their showing of appreciation for their paid club members by giving gifts. On the night of the social event, one lucky winner received a ring, necklace and pocket watch replica from the popular anime Fullmetal Alchemist.

“We’re easy going people. You can come stay as long as you want. We’re friendly and willing to talk to anyone and we’re open to suggestions,” Summerhays said.

This is a claim that’s validated by the club’s 278 members on Facebook who give feedback and suggest anime series to others. The club plans to meet biweekly on a tentative schedule until on is set and announced via Facebook.