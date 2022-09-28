Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 5 | Fitness for UVU

3 hours ago Meg McKellar
COVER ART: Two students ride by on a tandem bike. Overhead, text reads "Wellness for Wolverines"

This week, Jefferson sits down with Natalie to discuss some of the different fitness classes offered at UVU. Through the Health and Wellness Center, students can take classes, meet with personal trainers, and get gym memberships. Tune in to hear all the details!
 
Wellness for Wolverines is a podcast by UVU students, for UVU students.

To keep up to date with all things UVU, be sure to give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview

Subscribe to our Podcast!
Spotify!

Buzzsprout! 

More Stories

Wolverine Buzz | Season 3: BONUS EPISODE

1 day ago Meg McKellar

Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 5 | Fairs Galore

2 days ago Meg McKellar

The Cultured Wolverine | Season 1: Episode 4 | Local Lore and Legends

5 days ago Meg McKellar

Wolverine Buzz | Season 3: Episode 2

1 week ago Meg McKellar

Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 4 | Mental Health Awareness Special

1 week ago Meg McKellar

UVU Review: mental health podcast special review

2 weeks ago Nathan Natividad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.