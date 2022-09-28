Wellness for Wolverines | Season 3: Episode 5 | Fitness for UVU

This week, Jefferson sits down with Natalie to discuss some of the different fitness classes offered at UVU. Through the Health and Wellness Center, students can take classes, meet with personal trainers, and get gym memberships. Tune in to hear all the details!



Wellness for Wolverines is a podcast by UVU students, for UVU students.



To keep up to date with all things UVU, be sure to give us a follow on Instagram and Twitter @uvureview



Subscribe to our Podcast!

Spotify!

Buzzsprout!

Senior Podcast Producer