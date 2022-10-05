Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 6 | Intuitive Eating

Hello Wolverines! This week, host Jefferson Albright sits down with Kayla Jacobson, a dietitian at UVU. The two chat about how Kayla got into her field, what she does for work, and intuitive eating. If you’re interested in meeting with Kayla, you can schedule an appointment with her here!

This week’s episode touches on disordered eating, so please use discretion when listening. If you or someone you know is struggling with your mental health, UVU has resources to help you. Check out our mental health services to learn more.

