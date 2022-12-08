Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 14 | Social Wellness in the Winter

8 hours ago Jefferson Albright
Students study for exams

In the last episode for the semester,  Jefferson  talks about why social wellness matters (especially in the winter time)! Tune in to hear some of the benefits of a strong social circle, and how you can form one yourself!

