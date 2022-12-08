Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 14 | Social Wellness in the Winter

In the last episode for the semester, Jefferson talks about why social wellness matters (especially in the winter time)! Tune in to hear some of the benefits of a strong social circle, and how you can form one yourself!



