Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 11 | Meditation and Breathing

This week, Jefferson sits down with Lacy Whiting, a personal trainer on campus at UVU. The two discuss solutions for the concerns brought up by students around campus. Lacy teaches yoga on campus and shares how it has helped her journey with wellness.

To keep up with us throughout the week, be sure to follow @uvureview on Instagram and Twitter and search us up on FaceBook.

Subscribe to our Podcast! You can find Wellness for Wolverines on Spotify, Buzzsprout, and on our website.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related