Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 11 | Meditation and Breathing

8 hours ago Jefferson Albright

This week, Jefferson sits down with Lacy Whiting, a personal trainer on campus at UVU. The two discuss solutions for the concerns brought up by students around campus. Lacy teaches yoga on campus and shares how it has helped her journey with  wellness.

COVER ART: Two students ride by on a tandem bike. Overhead, text reads "Wellness for Wolverines"

