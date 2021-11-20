Simigishi | Valley Vibes Ep 11

2 mins ago Kayla Baggerly
>

Follow and listen to Simigishi:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/simigishi/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TeriChickinboy
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/simigishi/1568208302
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5h6tTcGMWzDKU5ONCzIfOE?si=gJ_EPc3nQzmqNXIiuKDGlg&dl_branch=1&nd=1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3BaVaPpColAF8cPR5m70kA
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/simigishi
Official Website: https://www.simigishiofficial.com/

Subscribe To This Podcast!
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/uvurevu
ApplePodcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-office-hours/id1436376268?mt=2&uo=4
GooglePodcasts: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy82ZDBmMGIwL3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5VNlQtFGtRTIyvmwdEZu9z
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/anchor-podcasts/the-office-hour

Credits:   
Hosted by: Kayla Baggerly and Bea Ferreira
Editing, and Mixing By: Michael Bratsman
Graphic Designed By: Ysabel Berger
(Original Air Date: 11/19/2021)

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Xeno | Valley Vibes Ep 10

1 week ago Kayla Baggerly

Fun with “Footloose” at Sundance Amphitheatre

4 months ago Gentry White

UVU student Spencer Nelson pursues dream to become a rapper

7 months ago Alessia Love

Pooch Funk | Valley Vibes Ep09

8 months ago Ethan Young

Gone Dancin’ | QF S3 Ep7

8 months ago Ethan Young

Aurhe | Valley Vibes Ep 08

8 months ago Ethan Young

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.