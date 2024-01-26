UVU’s annual STEM Fair returns for 2024 

Reading Time: < 1 minute The annual STEM Fair is an opportunity for students to connect with industry professionals.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

UVU’s annual STEM Fair took place in the Grand Ballroom on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Recruiters from over 94 companies were in search of students perusing careers pertaining to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) occupied booth number 42 at this year’s fair. Jolene Lau, an outreach coordinator for USDA, was “looking for civil or environmental engineers [and] natural resource managers.” She was hoping to attract the attention of biology students.

“We’re helping farmers and ranchers with conservation,” Lau explained, noting a specific focus to address their concerns regarding natural resources. They wish to work on “reducing erosion, keeping our water clean, [and] protecting endangered species.”

Lau urges students interested in working for the USDA to go online, create an account, and upload their resumes and transcripts. “When students are checking the current vacancies, they can learn more about what the class requirements are for each position.”

There were recruiters from other government agencies, such as the National Security Agency (NSA), the Peace Corps, the U.S. Department of State, and the Utah Army National Guard. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the U.S. Air Force were present last year.

“Study hard because grade point average [GPA] matters with the federal government,” Lau advises students. “If you graduate with a 3.0 or higher, it bumps you up to the next level, pay scale.”

Other recruiters at this year’s fair were from Ames Construction, Goldman Sachs, Geneva Rock Products, Vivint, and Texas Instruments.

In addition to the annual STEM Fair, UVU’s Career and Internship Center holds many regular events to connect students to industry professionals and unique opportunities. The Center also has ample resources for students in search of career preparation or internship services. Visit them in room 409 of the Losee Center.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related