UVU’s annual STEM Fair connects students with recruiters

Over 90 job recruiters came to UVU on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in search of STEM field students.

A total of 94 recruiters from various fields and companies with STEM-centered jobs gathered in Utah Valley University’s Grand Ballroom on Wednesday to connect with students interested in working in the field.

The internship and job fair was able to provide science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students with opportunities and resources to learn more about potential careers. Attendees were asked to dress professionally and bring their resumes.

There were several construction companies in attendance. Texas-based construction company Central Builders, Inc. occupied booth number 72 at the fair. They were represented by Will McCracken, who explained that the company is currently working on expanding into Utah. “We’re doing a lot of Planet Fitnesses, right now,” says McCracken. “A lot of Planet Fitnesses and grocery stores.”

McCracken wants students, both in STEM fields and out, to know that “Every job is going to be a good one. Find out where you fit in best with people you’re working with.”

There were quite a few familiar names at the fair as well. There were representatives from doTERRA International LLC, FedEx Express, Rocky Mountain Power, and Vivint. Members from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the U.S. Air Force and the Navy were among the 94 STEM recruiters present.

At booth 7 was aerospace manufacturing company, Click Bond. The company works on creating fasteners for airplanes. “We are a single source supplier of black bulbs which are stealth fasteners for the F35, B2, B21,” says Jason Shaffer, who does manufacturing and engineering for the company.

Shaffer urges students to “get a job in your field as soon as you can. Value the work like you do your education.”

UVU’s Career Development Center is in charge of the annual STEM Fair. The Center will also be holding the Career and Internship fair, which will take place next Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Grand Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Reach out to UVU’s Career Development Center for more job and internship-related information and resources. They are located in the Losee Center room 409.

