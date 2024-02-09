UCCU Center event schedule: Plan ahead for parking

Student parking at UVU has been controversial for some time, as student have complained that it is currently lacking. Photo by Matthew Drachman

The UCCU Center plans to host eight major third-party events throughout the spring semester The Review has learned. Here is what you need to know to get a parking spot.

The planned events as of the time of this writing are scheduled to occur as follows. Some events drift into summer semester, and this list also doesn’t include UVU Athletics events. For more information on that visit the Athletics website:

Feb. 13, 2024 – JV State Wrestling

Feb. 14-17, 2024 – UHSAA State Wrestling

Feb. 26-28, 2024 – UHSAA 4A State Basketball

March 15-16, 2024 – UV Home Expo

April 13-14, 2024 – JAMZ Cheer

April 19, 2024 – Rocky Mountain Commencement

April 20, 2024 – Fierce Fighting Championship

April 26-27, 2024 – Elite Dance

May 1, 2024 – UVU Commencement

May 3-4, 2024 – UVU Convocation

May 8-11, 2024 – UHSAA Boys State Volleyball

May 14, 2024 – MTECH Graduation

May 16-18, 2024 – UHSAA Boys State Volleyball

May 20-25, 2024 – 5A/6A State Baseball

May 20, 2024 – Timpview HS Graduation

May 21-22, 2024 – Nebo School District HS Graduations

May 22, 2024 – Provo HS Graduation

May 24, 2024 – Alpine School District HS Graduations

May 29-30, 2024 – Jordan School District HS Graduations

May 31-June 1, 2024 – UVU Jamboree

There are several kinds of parking spaces at UVU. There are 13 yellow permit parking lots, most of which are on the north side of campus, with four being on the south side of campus. Parking also includes a paid parking garage located next to the Student Life and Wellness Center, a free purple permit parking located on the west side of campus across the pedestrian bridge (this also includes the separate UTA parking at the Orem Station), and Utah Valley Institute parking, which is free with Institute registration (UVI is a part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint education system and is separate from UVU parking services).

The UCCU center has two parking lots for guests and VIP during events, meaning the closest lots — L8, L5, L3, L14, and W1 — are the prime target for guests. This often leaves many students unaware of the UCCU events, struggling to find parking when they drive to campus.

In the UCCU center parking packet, they point out to guests to be aware that school is in session and suggest alternatives for travel to campus. They also recommend the previously mentioned lots for guests.

“As we are hosting your event, please keep in mind that school is in session. We usually anticipate parking and traffic congestion on the days of large events,” the packet reads. “We appreciate your thoughtfulness and cooperation.”

Within the packet, the UCCU Center recommends arriving early to find parking: “If driving, allow extra time to arrive on campus and to find a parking spot. It is much easier to beat the traffic and find a parking space if you arrive early.”

With all of this in mind, it is important for students traveling to campus to plan ahead on these dates to be able to compete for parking. Consider the following:

Arrive early: Parking spaces are not assigned and are first come, first served basis. Plan to come earlier if an event is being hosted to ensure a spot for yourself.

Parking spaces are not assigned and are first come, first served basis. Plan to come earlier if an event is being hosted to ensure a spot for yourself. Know your options: For students who usually park in the north end of campus, consider alternatives for the day of the event. Other options include the yellow lots on the south end of campus, the parking garage, or (for UVI students) the institute parking lots. Different lots have different requirements, so check before parking.

For students who usually park in the north end of campus, consider alternatives for the day of the event. Other options include the yellow lots on the south end of campus, the parking garage, or (for UVI students) the institute parking lots. Different lots have different requirements, so check before parking. Consider alternative transportation methods: For those able, consider getting a ride from a friend, taking UTA transit (free for all students), and taking other means of transportation.

For any questions regarding UVU Parking and obtaining parking passes or paying fines, visit the parking services website.

