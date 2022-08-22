Student Life and Wellness Center offers free services to students

UVU's the Project Climbing Wall where student can come and climb away. Photo Jefferson Albright and Joshua Sperry

One of the many resources students have here at UVU is the Student Life and Wellness Center. Here is what it has to offer.

The Student Life and Wellness Center is one of many resources Utah Valley University provides for the wellbeing of students. For full time students, the center provides free resources to keep them in the best shape mentally, physically, and emotionally.

The Student Life and Wellness Center hosts fitness classes of all sorts, including yoga, high fitness, U-jam, insane weights, TKO boxing, and many others. If you are one who prefers exercising on your own, the campus gym provides weights, ellipticals, a basketball court, and open areas for calisthenics. The gym is open for student use Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Students who enjoy the adventures of rock climbing can use ‘The Project,’ UVU’s very own rock climbing wall. The project is open Monday-Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students are welcome to bring their own equipment, but can also rent equipment for a low price at the wellness center.

All facilities at the Student Life and Wellness Center are available to students for free with 10 or more credits. Students enrolled in 9 credits or less can buy a semester membership for $40.

Other fitness opportunities and resources include intramurals, the Outdoor Adventure Center, bowling hall, and others. Many of these resources and more information on them are available to you on the S.L.W.C website.