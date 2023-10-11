Student harasses first-year advisement center staff: Campus Crime Report 10/3- 10/6 

Reading Time: < 1 minutes The UVU Police reported two instances of criminal activity last week: one case of disorderly conduct, and one case of assault.

From Oct. 3 to Oct 6., two cases of criminal activity were reported by the Utah Valley University campus police. This information comes from a report given to The Review by campus police.

On Oct. 3 at 12:01 p.m., campus police responded to a report of disorderly conduct of a student, who was allegedly arguing and throwing objects at staff of the first-year advisement office. After gathering evidence and the accounts of witnesses, the student was located and contacted. No more information is given about the contact with the students, but the report does state that they were referred to the Office of Student Rights and Accountability and the case is labeled closed.

On Oct 6. at 6:02 p.m., officers responded to a delayed report of an assault. According to the report, two students playing basketball got into a physical confrontation. Details in the report state that one allegedly elbowed the other during the game resulting in the other throwing a punch in response. The report concludes that both parties resolved the conflict and did not wish to pursue criminal charges.

If students are ever in need of police assistance on campus, they can call campus police at (801) 863-5555. The police can also be contacted via email at [email protected], which can be used to report any incident or campus crime. Students can also visit their office in the Gunther Technology building, Room 311.

Wyatt joined the Review in 2023 as a Junior Reporter for News Team.

He’s a sophomore studying English to pursue a career in writing and publishing.

