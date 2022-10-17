Student body president connects with students around campus with Lemonade with Lexi

The student Body President, Lexi Soto, has been meeting students and getting to know them better by hosting a lemonade stand throughout the campus.

“The goal is to reach as many students as possible so we want to be at different locations and catch different students on different days,” said Soto. “A lot of students are surprised that we even have a student government,” which she assures students that she doesn’t take personally.

“It’s kind of fun just getting out there and having students know that there is a student government and there’s people representing their voice in high up meetings,” said Soto.

As part of the Utah Valley University’s Student government mission statement, “We will be transparent and relatable in order to create a community of PROUD WOLVERINES!” Lemonade with Lexi is one of those events that shows how they are living up to that commitment.

Along with being a voice for the students of UVU in high profile meetings, the student government also provides ways for students to get involved on campus. “We always share involvement opportunities, events that UVUSA is doing, and actually this month the [lemonade] cups have a QR code to help students register to vote,” explains Soto.

“I always want to be seen as kind and fun. Lemonade with Lexi is a fun way to give back to students and keep them in the loop,” said Soto. Along with being kind and fun, Soto also is available to all students. At the UVUSA offices Soto says, “There’s a QR code if you want to schedule a one-on-one meeting with me or any of the [Vice President]s . The cool thing is I just have a really big team and we can reach all aspects of campus.”

To connect with Soto and her team, students may go to the Student Life and Wellness Center where they will find the Student Government offices. The doors are always open to students and you can schedule a formal meeting with any member of the team during their office hours, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12-3pm.

