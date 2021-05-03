President Tuminez announces UVU’s plans for going green

In honor of Earth Day, President Astrid S. Tuminez announced the steps UVU is taking to work towards a greener campus. Dedicated to conservation and sustainability since her childhood in the Philippines, Tuminez shared UVU’s Vision 2030 plan, highlighting the school’s commitment to amplify sustainable practices.

A 10-year plan, Vision 2030 is committed to tackling issues like climate change, air quality and sustainability. Already, UVU has joined ranks with seven Utah organizations, including Rocky Mountain Power, to convert 92% of its electricity to solar by 2023. UVU has also launched two dozen energy-efficient projects and uses geothermal energy to heat and cool the buildings on its Orem campus.

Additional efforts include free UTA passes for UVU students, faculty and staff, the new pedestrian bridge over I-15, free electric car charging stations and offering sustainability courses.

“We will work to change behavior in ways that will help us leave cleaner air, and water, and a better environment for future generations,” wrote Tuminez. “These ideas and efforts are not an option or a luxury – they are at the heart of our responsibilities as humans who love the cities, state, country, and planet that we inhabit.”