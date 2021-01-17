Ribbon cutting ceremony marks the official opening of the UVU pedestrian bridge

The long-anticipated UVU pedestrian bridge is now officially open for public access during daylight hours. This “soft” opening comes after a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted on UVU’s main campus on Jan. 14.

The bridge represents the combined collaborative efforts of UDOT, UTA and UVU, and has been an ongoing project for over 27 years. Many members from this collaborative space gathered together to celebrate the completion of the bridge. The event featured a ceremony that included keynote speakers, catered refreshments from the UVU Culinary Arts Institute and a traditional ribbon-cutting across the bridge.

The one of a kind pedestrian bridge stretches across I-15 and provides safe access to UVU. It will link UVU’s main campus to student housing as well as other UVU affiliated buildings just west of the freeway. The bridge is heated and accommodates bikes, scooters and pedestrians. It also features ADA compliance, complete with elevator access on each side.

“This bridge is a beautiful metaphor. We strive to build bridges like this one at UVU, we aim to bridge the gaps between education and the leaders of tomorrow,” said President Astrid Tuminez in her closing remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Other speakers included the vice president of Finance and Administration at UVU Val Peterson, deputy director of the Utah Department of Transportation Teri Newell, chair of the Utah Transit Authority Board of Trustees, Carlton Christensen and Orem Mayor Richard Brunst. Brad Wilson of the Utah House of Representatives also spoke, noting the growth and development projects like this one represent within the state of Utah.

The pedestrian bridge is set to open for 24-hour access starting on Feb. 1. And as many recognized in Thursday’s event, the bridge seems to indicate a great step forward for all of UVU.



Check out a recap video of the event on the UVU review social media’s, @uvureview.

