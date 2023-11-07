Male suspect slashes tire in UVU parking garage: Campus police report 10/12-10/27 

Reading Time: < 1 minute The UVU Police reported three instances of criminal activity last month: one case of criminal mischief and two cases of trespassing.

From Oct. 12 to Oct. 27, three instances of criminal activity were reported by the Utah Valley University campus police. This information comes from a report given to The Review by campus police.

Earlier last month, on Oct. 12, a UVU custodian reported two students forcibly opening a door in the Noorda Building at 1:16 a.m. These students allegedly broke in to use one of the rooms which has a piano. The report states the students’ identities were not identified, but that pictures of the incident were found.

The case has since been referred to the UVU Student Conduct Department.

On Oct. 25, at 3:38 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a male allegedly slashing a tire on a vehicle inside the parking garage on campus. When officers got to the scene, they assisted the owner of the vehicle and spoke with the witness. At the time of the report, the officers could not find the suspect, but the case was labeled as closed.

Two days later, on Oct. 27, at 1:44 a.m., officers were notified of two students to be trespassing on campus after hours. According to the initial contact report by Officer Petersen, “the students are known to frequently enter the building after hours.” At the time no contact was made with the individuals and the case is now labeled as closed.

If students need police assistance on campus, they can call campus police at (801) 863-5555. Their email is [email protected], which can be used to report any incident or campus crime. Students can also visit their office in the Gunther Technology building, Room 311.

