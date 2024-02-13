Largest increase to student fees in seven years narrowly passes council vote

The executive council proposed their plan for student fees to the Student Council on Feb 8 was met with dissent from several members. Photo by Matthew Drachman

The UVUSA Student Council narrowly passed a slightly scaled back version of the student fee proposal, which will set student fees at $351.00 for the 2024-2025 school year.

In the narrowest vote of the student council in the last three years, 7-4-2, the council approved fee increases across the board during their meeting on Feb. 8. Generally, fee requests were granted, except those made by the School of the Arts, Student Health Services, and Athletics.

In total, a $23 increase was approved compared to the projected $24.81, the largest fee increase and second highest amount paid by students in seven years.

Among the things that were not approved were the full proposed travel cost from Athletics ($8.19 instead of $9.85) and a new production manager for the School of the Arts ($0.11 instead of $1.11). The full projection did not include the total cost of the full proposal by Student Health Services.

This figure came out to be $9.84, to which the council approved $7.27. This increase would cover the cost-of-living adjustment, an additional crisis therapist, a new nurse practitioner, and another medical assistant. Timely Care was not given any additional funds, as it was funded through tuition.

The proposal was met with the strongest controversy since the threat of a council veto two years ago. Members of the council voiced concerns over not fully funding Student Health Services and what a production manager could do to help student projects in the School of the Arts. Senator for the College of Engineering and Technology Gavin McLaren became the leading voice in opposition to the proposal, feeling that Athletics had not been fully transparent.

“I feel responsible to represent students fairly,” McLaren began. “The questions I asked, specifically on statistics, were not answered clearly…. I feel certain parties were negligent in preparing their information…. I can’t morally accept the proposal.”

Further dissent came from Kelcee Boehmer, who voiced concerns about the lack of funds that were flowing into The Den from Athletics. The Den is specially oriented to provide students with an experience when they head to athletic events. The funding provides for UVU gear, Willy the Wolverine, and other programs to help the student section.

“It’s just so interesting to me that the Den was doing a lot more with a lot less last year than this year,” Boehmer told the council. “I just would like to see more done with that money.”

With its passage, the proposal will go to the President’s Council for approval, and eventually make its way to the Board of Trustees and finally to the Board of Regents. The fee hearings are riding the coattails of a fast-approaching hearing on tuition at UVU expected to take place on Feb. 22. Due to deficits caused by the 2023 tuition freeze, tuition is expected to rise for the upcoming academic year.

For more information on student fees and tuition, visit the UVUSA website. Student council meetings are open to students and occur every Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Student Council Chambers.

