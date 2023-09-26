Intoxicated minor obstructs traffic: Campus police report 9/19- 9/22 

Reading Time: < 1 minutes The UVU Police reported three instances of criminal activity last week. This included two cases of threats and one case of underage intoxication.

From Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, three instances of criminal activity were reported by the Utah Valley University campus police. This information comes from a report given to The Review from campus police in this week’s Campus Crime Report.

On Sept. 19 at 9:43 a.m., officers received a report of an alleged threat at the UCCU Center. Upon arrival and after an investigation, the alleged threat was found to have occurred in another jurisdiction. The victim was informed of the proper reporting procedure and connected to victim services. No more information was given.

Later the same day, at 11:42 a.m., a campus professor allegedly received a text message in Chinese that they deemed to be concerning. Police investigators reported that they would “look into the sender of [the] text” to find out the motivation and purpose. No information was given as to the content of the text nor any follow-up information about the sender.

On Sept. 22 at 10:49 p.m., an officer made contact with a male at the Wolverine Way and College Drive roundabout. The allegedly intoxicated male was blocking the road with cones to obstruct traffic. The officer stated in the report that the male gave him false personal information and was found to be a minor. The male was released to his mother after the officer cited him with a misdemeanor.

If students are ever in need of police assistance on campus, they can call campus police at (801) 863-5555. The police can also be contacted via email at [email protected], which can be used to report any incident or campus crime. Students can also visit their office in the Gunther Technology building, Room 311.

