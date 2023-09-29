Honors Program deadline is approaching

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Just a reminder to all of the students at UVU, applications for the Honors Program are due on the 30th of Sept. at midnight. The admissions process is a fun and relaxed application, focusing on the creativity of the works you submit. They use unique prompts like asking you to create your own map or reflect on a lesson you have learned through an experience you have had.

What is the Honors Program? It is a program intended to elevate the experience of undergraduate students at UVU through community and academia. The Honors Program adds valuable class credits that are often fulfilled through classes in line with your major. Some of the credits are mostly composed of attending fun events with other honors students. If you are doing your bachelor’s with the Honors Program, at the end of your degree you will also do an undergraduate thesis or project that demonstrates all that you have learned throughout your degree. This is a great project to show to your future jobs or grad schools!

Joining the Honors Program is a great way to meet friends and be exposed to different cultures other than your own. The program is led by diverse people and the program itself is pretty diverse too! Many of the experiences that you will go do are meant to be cultural experiences, like ballets and lectures, expanding your worldview. They also often offer scholarships to those who join, as well as leadership opportunities. They even have their own housing at The Green!

So if you are looking for an academic program that gives you the most of your degree, do not forget to apply in the next couple of days.

