January 2024 Athletics Calendar:

UVU Women’s Basketball has turned things around, defeating Sam Houston and Utah State. Photo by Kennedy Evans, UVU Marketing

Reading Time: < 1 minute 2023 Athletics at Utah Valley University was exceptional, what is on the docket for the January 2024 calendar?

Nathan Dunn is the Sports Editor for the UVU Review. After three years at Utah State, Nathan is majoring in Public Relations and Digital Media at Utah Valley University. In his free time, Nathan likes to watch all sports but mostly College Football. Nathan works hard to give the best sports content to UVU fans, media, and students.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The year of 2023 has come and gone for Utah Valley Athletics. WAC Championship winners, close seconds, and many memories have come from a great year of athletics.

As we turn a new year and month, what is upcoming for university athletics?

Men’s and Women’s Basketball returned to action to start conference play last week and continue this week as WBB faces UT Arlington at home, and MBB will face UTA on the road both on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Track and Field have started their indoor invitationals as they will perform at the BYU Indoor Invitational from Thursday-Saturday this week.

Wrestling will take on No. 14 Northern Iowa on Saturday, Jan 13, with WBB and MBB taking on UTRGV with the Women at home again.

The next Wrestling home meet will be against Wyoming on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. MST.

The Men’s Basketball team will only have one home game in the month of January, and it is also on the 20th against Utah Tech at 2 p.m. MST.

MBB will travel to Seattle to face the Redhawks on Jan. 26 and WBB will host Seattle U on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. MST.

All events and times can be found at gouvu.com/calendar

Missed an event? UVU Review Sports team has you covered. Check out all the recaps at uvureview.com

Share this: Facebook

X



Related