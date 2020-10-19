10 spooky tunes to spice up your Halloween

Getting tired of Thriller or The Monster Mash but love Halloween music? Here are 10 more funky, fun spooky tunes to add to your Halloween playlist.



1. Monster Smash by Wind Crankage With funky undertones and freestyle verse, this Halloween bop asking “where my goons and my goblins at” is sure to be a new party favorite. Try instead of The Monster Mash by Bobby “Boris” Pickett.



2. Witch by The Bird and the Bee With smoky vocals, a haunting tune that sounds like it came from the 60s, and lyrics like “I have conjured you to do my bidding” is almost spellbinding. Try instead of I Put a Spell on You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.



3. Frankenstep by Matt Duncan With wolf howls and a rainy ambiance, this song has a fresh, chill take on the Frankenstein story, as a lonely scientist creates a monster to dance with. Try instead of Thriller by Micheal Jackson.



4.Friendly Neighborhood Poltergeist by Rory Weebly Fast-paced, sweet and tragic, this spector’s song about wanting to be loved will tug at your heartstrings. Try instead of Spooky by Dusty Springfield.



5. Vampire by John and Jehn. Matched with minor keys and wild synths, the vague and menacing chanted lyrics of “we should set his house on fire” matches well with Halloween motifs. Try if you like Witchy Woman by Eagles.



6.Vampire Chick by Shawlin Supreme & the Kick Backs. Relax to this smooth callback to classic vampire tropes, filled with holy water, crosses, raw meat, garlic bread, and a trip to Transylvania. Try if you like Supernatural by Stevie Wonder.



7. Zombie Jamboree by Harry Belafonte Ever heard a calypso song about a zombie party in New York mixed with an anti-war message? Try instead of Castin’ My Spell by Johnny Otis.



8. Where Evil Grows by The Poppy Family With deep electric bass, harmonies, and minor chords, this 60s classic comes with spooky lyrics, like “Evil grows in cracks and holes / and lives inside people’s minds.” Try if you like Love Potion No. 9 by The Searchers



9. Dead Man’s Party by Oingo Boingo “Leave your body at the door” with this spooky new wave party tune. Try instead of Werewolves of London by Warren Zenon.



10. A Good Song Never Dies by Saint Motel Though it might not be a Halloween classic, this song’s eerie calls, echoes, deep house beats, and the scary truth that a good song never dies will haunt your mind. Try instead of Heads Will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.



Happy Halloween!



via GIPHY

See last year’s playlist suggestions here!