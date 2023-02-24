McKinlay becomes UVU all-time wins leader

McKinlay claimed the individual title while the Wolverines took first overall (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

Utah Valley University’s Brady McKinlay took first at the Pizza Hut Pat Hicks Invitational on Feb. 12. This win marks McKinlay’s fourth-straight individual title for the Wolverines and was the clinching victory for the record for all-time wins in UVU men’s golf.

“Breaking the record is very cool, obviously a goal but something that seemed almost out of reach when I arrived here at UVU,” said McKinlay. “I haven’t thought about the records much, but I’d love to break every single one of them. This year has been going great and we are getting into the heart of the season, so I’m really looking forward to keeping it going.”

The Wolverines took first overall in the 10-team lineup at the invitational. McKinlay began his hot streak at the Colorado State Ram Masters tournament on Sept. 20, where he finished first overall with a three-round score of 9-under-par 201 (71-66-64). Just two weeks later, he won the Mark Simpson Colorado Invitational at Boulder Country Club with a three-round score of 7-under-par 203 (69-68-66). The following week on Oct. 11, McKinlay won the Wolverines’ final tournament of the fall season, finishing with a three-round score of 11-under-par 202 (66-67-69) at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational.

“Brady is an outstanding student-athlete and teammate on the men’s golf team,” athletic director Jared Sumsion said. “He lifts everyone around him on the course, in the classroom, and in the community. Additionally, Brady is an outstanding student in [the] classroom with a stellar GPA. He is a true leader.”

McKinlay is only one player out of a string of outstanding UVU athletes to break records in their respective sports this year. Kazna Tanuvasa broke the all-time kills record for volleyball and Everlyn Kemboi broke the meet record for the Paul Short Run during their fall seasons.

“UVU athletics is experiencing tremendous success. We have amazing student-athletes who work hard to be champions in the classroom, in competition, in the community, and in life,” said Sumsion. “Our coaches are second-to-none, they dedicate themselves to their student-athletes and UVU. Our university administration have been extremely supportive and that has contributed to our collective success.”

As for McKinlay, he and the men’s golf team will take his four-tournament win streak into the Loyola Invitational, held in Goodyear Arizona from Feb. 26-28.

