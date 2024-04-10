UVU MBB: Guard Drake Allen enters name into transfer portal

Reading Time: 2 minutes UVU Guard Drake Allen entered his name into the transfer portal, looking to find his fourth home in college hoops. Share this: Facebook

X



UVU's 2023 prized transfer Drake Allen has entered the portal. Photo by: UVU Marketing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Utah Valley guard Drake Allen has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Allen, who reigns from Eagle Mountain, Utah, transferred to Utah Valley after spending one year at Snow College and one year at Southern Utah before making the switch.

In his lone season with the Wolverines, Allen averaged nearly 12 points per contest as well as four assists per game while shooting 43% from the field.

Allen struggled to find the deep ball this season where his average tanked from 35% to 23% after moving to Utah Valley.

In the year of NIL and the transfer portal being so unique, it’s hard to say what Allen’s next move is going to be.

The door remains open for him to return to Utah Valley and this could be a way to test the waters, use it as leverage for NIL, or many other things.

Sources have told me that Allen has already received interest from Utah State and Utah and would be the ideal situation for him where he can thrive in systems in desperate need of a point guard after Utah State’s head coach Danny Sprinkle left for Washington along with many players who have entered the portal.

Allen’s final game with the Wolverines was in the 74-63 loss to Cal Baptist in the WAC Tournament where he had 17 points on 4-16 shooting.

Allen should get NBA interest wherever he goes as he is a pass-first guard who has incredible athletic ability both at the rim and with the ball in his hand.

Allen averaged a career-high 11 assists in two different games for the Wolverines this season and is set to be one of the biggest transfer portal moves in the state of Utah this year.

Other notable players who have entered their names; Great Osobor (USU), Devion Smith (Utah) Rollie Wooster (Utah), Marcus Adams Jr. (BYU), Ian Martinez (USU).

Allen will look for his fourth home, third in Division I, and make an immediate impact.

This article will be updated with more information when available. Follow @NateDunnUVU on X/Twitter for live updates

Nathan Dunn is the Sports Editor for the UVU Review. After three years at Utah State, Nathan is majoring in Public Relations and Digital Media at Utah Valley University. In his free time, Nathan likes to watch all sports but mostly College Football. Nathan works hard to give the best sports content to UVU fans, media, and students.

Share this: Facebook

X

