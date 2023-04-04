Former President Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges; arraigned in New York

Reading Time: 2 minutes Former President Trump surrendered to a New York state court April 4 to be arraigned and to face an indictment from the local district attorney regarding falsified business records in collusion with a hush money payment made to adult actress Stormy Daniels. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony charges in his initial hearing.

Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges in connection to false business records, alleged to be in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump surrendered to a New York State court on the afternoon of April 4, where he was arraigned and given a preliminary hearing to enter his plea.

“VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN,” former President Trump stated in all caps on his TruthSocial account. “THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND – WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL.”

This hearing has been the first time that the public has seen the actual filed charges against Trump, though there has been much speculation as to the indictment and its contents. The hearing is historical, as this is the first time a former U.S. president has been criminally charged and arrested.

“Manhattan is home to the country’s most significant business market,” Alvin Bragg, district attorney for Manhattan, said in a statement on Twitter. “We cannot allow New York businesses to manipulate their records to cover up criminal conduct. As this office has done time and time again, we today uphold our solemn responsibility to ensure that everyone stands equal before the law.”

Outside the courthouse, a large number of protesters have gathered to protest the former president’s arrest. Critics of the prosecution have said the arrest has been politically motivated and the charges were warrantless.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse,” Trump said on TruthSocial. “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

Former President Trump is expected to make a primetime address from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida at 8:15 p.m. (6:15 p.m. MST).

The Review will continue to update on this story as it develops.

