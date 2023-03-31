Former President Trump indicted by grand jury in New York

Reading Time: 2 minutes After years of investigation, former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in the State of New York based around an alleged hush money payment paid by Trump to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump is expected to be arrested and booked in the coming days.

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in the State of New York after an investigation into an alleged hush money payment was made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The unprecedented announcement, made on March 30, marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been indicted and charged with a crime. It is currently unclear what charges that District Attorney of New York Alvin Bragg will make against former President Trump.

“This evening we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” a Bragg spokesman said in a statement on Twitter. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

The announcement has sparked a media frenzy on all sides of the spectrum, with some claiming that justice is on the way, while others see it as a politically motivated prosecution with no angle.

“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done,” Trump asserted in a statement on TruthSocial. “The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent … has never happened before. Ever.”

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney and witness to the D.A.’s office, said in a statement that he took solace in the announcement, saying, “Today’s indictment is not the end of this chapter; but rather, just the beginning. … Accountability matters and I stand by my testimony and the evidence I have provided to [the district attorney’s office].”

As the arrest of former President Trump looms, Governor Ron DeSantis has said that Florida will not assist in Trump’s extradition to New York.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” DeSantis began in a statement on Twitter. “Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”

Trump is expected to surrender to New York authorities in the coming days; the city is currently taking precautionary measures for any demonstrations upon his arrival, according to reporting from the New York Times.

The Review will continue to update on this story as more details become available.

