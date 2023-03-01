Financial Aid & Scholarships office helps students apply for FAFSA

To highlight the regular scholarship deadline on the first of March, students were invited by UVU’s Financial Aid & Scholarships office on Feb. 28 to the Fulton Library to receive help completing the Student Federal Aid form with the office’s financial counselors. Student Federal Aid, or FAFSA, is a way for students to receive financial aid from the federal government and get a six-month grace period after graduation before repayment starts. It is not due until April, however, because of its importance to students, the office offers as much help as possible to complete it. The FAFSA website also provides various other loans and grants with the necessary tools to plan financially ahead.

Attendees for the event sat down inside one of the library’s computer labs and with the help of the councilors were aided in completing the form. They offered insight into the overall process of the application and how, if any, the amount of aid was calculated. To view this information, visit this FAFSA webpage.

For many students, a major worry of attending higher education are based on finances. So in order for students to reach their financial goals, UVU’s Financial Aid & Scholarships office offers events and services to accomplish them. The office’s website has multiple resources for students to access. Resources like the Net Price Calculator where students can receive an estimate for how much students similar to themselves paid to attend UVU in previous years. They also have access to a vast pool of scholarships that the counselors can aid in the application of. To learn more about scholarship resources, visit the article here.

If students require any assistance for FAFSA or other financial opportunities and problems, visit their office in the Business Administration building for a walk-in appointment or schedule one online.

