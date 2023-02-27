UVU Scholarship Workshop

Here we discuss some important scholarship opportunities and resources students can look forward to and take advantage of.

One of the many challenges that students face is the high cost of education. To mitigate this, the university offers a variety of scholarships and financial aid resources to help students pay for their education. This article will explore the scholarship resources and websites available to Utah Valley University students.

UVU has an online scholarship management system called Scholarship Universe, which is designed to make the scholarship search and application process more accessible for students. The system matches students with scholarships based on their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and other attributes that could qualify them for scholarships. Scholarship Universe also provides students with access to external scholarship opportunities from various organizations and foundations.

To get started with Scholarship Universe, students need to create an account and complete a profile that includes information about their academic performance, financial need, and personal interests. The system then matches students with relevant scholarships based on their profile information. Students can view and apply for scholarships directly through the system, making the process more streamlined and efficient.

In addition to Scholarship Universe, UVU has several other scholarship resources that students can use to find and apply for scholarships. The UVU Financial Aid and Scholarships office is designed to aid students in looking for information about scholarship opportunities, financial aid, and other resources. The office provides guidance and assistance to students throughout the scholarship application process.

UVU also has a scholarship database that lists available scholarships for UVU students. The database provides information about eligibility requirements, application deadlines, and other details related to each scholarship. Students can use this database to find and apply for scholarships that match their qualifications and interests.

UVU offers a wide range of scholarship opportunities for students with various backgrounds and interests. Some of the scholarships available include the Presidential Scholarship, which is awarded to incoming freshmen who have outstanding academic achievements and leadership skills. The Transfer Scholarship is designed for transfer students who have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and have completed at least 24 credit hours. The UVU Opportunity Scholarship Presidential Scholarship is designed to help students with financial needs and is awarded based on merit and need.

There are also several scholarships available to students in specific majors or fields of study. For example, the Woodbury School of Business offers several scholarships for business students, while the College of Engineering and Technology has scholarships available for students studying engineering or technology-related fields.

Students can access Scholarship Universe under the “Paying For My Education” tab at my.uvu.edu. The Financial Aid office is located in the Business Administration building in room 103. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached by phone at (801) 863-8888.

