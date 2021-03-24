Utah County residents over 16 now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

Ahead of Utah’s April 1st vaccination availability for all adult residents, Utah County residents older than 16 can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.



The vaccination will be available by appointment at these locations:



– Provo Vaccine Clinic (former Provo High School)

– Spanish Fork Vaccine – Clinic- Utah County Emergency Management (old Shopko building)

– American Fork Vaccine Clinic- Utah County Emergency Management

– NOMI Orem Vaccine Clinic (Diamond Rental building)



All residents must register in order to receive the vaccine, and walk-in appointments will not be accepted. Vaccine doses are limited and priority may be given first to those that are more at-risk. The vaccine is available at no cost.

Updates on vaccine information and more will be posted on the Utah County Health Department website as well as the UCHD social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).