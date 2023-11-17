Campus police report: Fraudulent food vouchers and trespassing

Reading Time: < 1 minute The UVU Police reported three instances of criminal activity over the last two weeks: one case of theft and two cases of trespassing.

From Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, three instances of criminal activity were reported by the Utah Valley University campus police. This information comes from a report given to The Review by campus police.

On Oct. 31 at 3:00 a.m., an officer contacted a female student who had been regularly trespassing after hours in the Noorda Building. The individual was warned to stop entering campus after hours and the case was labeled closed.

The next day the UVU Food and Services Department reported to the police that someone had been using fraudulent food vouchers to purchase food. The report states that six vouchers were passed, totaling a $45 loss. As of now the case remains active and is being investigated.

On Nov. 3, at 12:29 a.m., two students were found trespassing in the Noorda Building after the campus was closed. The report does not state how the case was resolved, but it is labeled as closed.

If students need police assistance on campus, they can call campus police at (801) 863-5555. Their email is [email protected], which can be used to report any incident or campus crime. Students can also visit their office in the Gunther Technology building, Room 311.

