Campus Police Report 11/6 – 11/22

From Nov. 6 to Nov. 22, twelve instances of criminal activity were reported by the Utah Valley University campus police. This information comes from a report given to The Review by campus police.

Last month, on Oct. 31 multiple fraudulent food vouchers were reportedly used at food locations across campus, as was shared in a previous Review police report. Less than a week later, on Nov. 6 at 10:39 a.m., the director of UVU’s Food Services Department contacted the police again to notify them that two more false food vouchers had been used on campus.

The case remains under investigation.

Earlier that same day, at 9:26 a.m., officers were informed that a theft had occurred that previous Sunday, Nov. 5, of a scooter outside the Fulton Library around noon. Officers attempted to find the scooter on camera but were unable to locate it nor the suspect that they believed may have taken it.

The victim was advised to search online marketplaces for the scooter, and the case was labeled closed.

Again, on the same day, at 4:47 p.m., an officer was dispatched after receiving a report over the phone about a violation of a protective order. The officer spoke to the complainant and the charges were referred to the Utah County Attorney’s Office. No more information is available however the case is labeled active.

On Nov. 10, at 9:51 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic offense. Officers reported that inside the car were open alcohol containers. The driver and the passenger were issued citations, and the case was labeled closed.

The next day, Nov. 11 at 8:18 p.m., an officer spoke with two individuals trespassing after hours. They were issued citations, and the case was closed.

On Nov. 14 at 4:29 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for a “license plate decal violation,” according to the report. During the stop, the police dispatch informed the officer that the driver had an active warrant. The individual was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

Then, on Nov. 15 at 9:41 p.m., a male was reported to have left a martial arts class with a training sword that belonged to the university. The individual was also found to have THC gummies in his jacket by instructors. The drugs were confiscated by police and the male was referred to student conduct rather than charged with possession.

The same day, at 11:02 p.m., two officers stopped a vehicle for driving without registration decal tags. The driver was allegedly found to have a suspended license and a revoked registration. The driver was issued a citation for all three issues and released.

The last reported crime occurred on Nov. 22, while students were on Thanksgiving break. At 10:29 p.m., an officer pulled a vehicle over for failing to stop at a stop sign. The driver was identified with two active warrants.

The officer arrested the individual and took them to the county jail.

