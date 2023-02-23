A letter from the Editor-In-Chief regarding the UVUSA Elections

A letter in which Editor-In-Chief Matthew Drachman wishes to express the importance of the upcoming UVUSA Elections, and why students should vote in them.

To whom it may concern,

It has been a while since I last wrote to you, and I would like to take this opportunity to first thank you, the reader, for the love and support you have given The Review. Within this last year, we have sought to transform the way our organization has been run and operated, and we strive every day to deliver the best content possible for you. Our first duty is always to inform and to serve, by making sure everything is written down to be referenced later. In this mission, I promise we will continue to improve and to leave no stone unturned.

To that point, the last letter I wrote regarded the U.S. midterm elections and their importance. I am here now again to encourage you to use your voice and to vote in these upcoming UVUSA student elections. Through the next week, students will be able to vote for their next executive council. These elections are often painted by some as more of a social event as opposed to what they actually are: a chance for student leaders to advocate on behalf of students and for students to communicate their concerns.

I’ve said this to you once before; an informed and active electorate is the best way to safeguard any form of government. This is also true with any student council. Students will be able to vote for a student body president who sits on both the president’s council and the UVU board of trustees to advocate for student concerns. There will also be elections held to choose VP’s of academics, activities and engagement, who are each responsible for various student action groups, activities and representation. Most importantly, all positions are responsible for student appointments on the student council. These are responsibilities that shouldn’t be taken lightly by any student voter.

Participation in these elections has always been lacking. In last year’s elections, turnout among eligible voters at UVU was only 13%. That had been a massive jump from the previous election, which was around 6%. Keep in mind that candidates are chosen by ranked choice voting, so those who reach that 50% margin were only voted on by 6.5% of the eligible student body.

Can any office truly represent an electorate when only 13 of 100 people choose to vote?

I encourage you all to take part in voting week, which will occur Feb. 27-Mar. 2. As I said in my last letter to you, The Review has made the commitment to never endorse any candidate for public office, as this would conflict with our neutral stance in providing you with information. I encourage you all to research the candidates and their stances, see if they align with your views and values, and participate in the election process.

Thank you again for your continued support of our efforts to inform and serve. For more information on the UVUSA elections, please visit their website.

Sincerely,

Matthew V.L. Drachman

Editor-In-Chief of the UVU Review

Editor-In-Chief of the UVU Review (2022-Present) Starting with the Review in 2021, I have strived to tell every story in a fair and balanced way. As Editor-In-Chief of this organization, I promise that every paper you pick up, and every article you read will be everything the story has to tell and nothing in between.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related