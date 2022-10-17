A letter from the editor-in-chief regarding the upcoming elections

A letter in which the Editor-In-Chief wishes to express the importance of voting and to encourage all to vote in the forthcoming election.

To our loyal readers and to whom it may concern,

By the time you read this letter, The State of Utah will begin sending out mail-in ballots for the upcoming midterm elections that will take place on November 8th, 2022. These elections will allow millions of Americans to express their wants, needs, and feelings toward their elected officials. It is my feeling that I should encourage all who read, listen, and watch The Review’s content that you should take advantage of this opportunity to make your voices heard.

When delegates left Independence Hall after the Federal Constitutional Convention in 1787, an onlooker famously asked Benjamin Franklin what kind of government they would have. He ominously replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.” It is the civic duty of all citizens to participate in and maintain their government and to check their government officials. Of all the ways accountability can be achieved, none is more important than the ballot box.

Registering to vote and participating in elections is so much more than the competition. It is about the very future that we will give to our posterity. It is the lack of civic participation and, arguably, civic corruption that causes republican governments to fail. When a citizenry is aware of their civic environment, actively participating, and checking themselves of their darker tendencies, can they faithfully preserve a bright future for themselves and future generations, lest we be reminded of the past where this doesn’t occur.

Through your vote, action, and care, can we truly live up to what Thomas Paine dreamed for America during the darkest days of the American Revolution, “We have it in our power to begin the world over again.”

Although The UVU Review never has and never will endorse candidates for public office, we truly encourage our readers, listeners, and viewers to get involved in the election process in any way possible. Never believe that your impact is insignificant compared to millions of others. It only took 537 people back in 2000 to win the election for George W. Bush. Will you be the one that changes history?

For more information about deadlines and registering to vote, visit secure.utah.gov. To register to vote online you will need your social security number and the street address you wish to be registered at. The deadline for online registration is Oct. 28. For information about candidates and which districts you reside in, visit Ballotpedia’s sample ballot tool.

Sincerely,

Matthew V.L. Drachman

Editor-In-Chief of the UVU Review

