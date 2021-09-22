300+ parking spaces open on campus

With the pedestrian bridge and public transit, parking ta UVU is easier this semester than ever. Photo by Tyler Hacking.

Due to new developments on campus, parking this semester has been the least difficult compared to previous ones, according to Vice President of Administration and Strategic Relations, Val Peterson, in the most recent Talk with Tuminez.

“This semester we have experienced the least parking pressure that we’ve seen in a long time because of a couple things we have done on campus,” said Peterson. On Feb. 1, the pedestrian bridge opened for full use. The bridge stretches over I-15, connecting the UTA Orem Central Station, along with several student-housing apartment complexes, to the west side of the UVU campus.

“We’re seeing 2,000 students a day that are walking across the pedestrian bridge, which is opening up an additional 300 parking stalls on this campus,” said Peterson. He stated that these changes, among others, have left an average of 2,000 empty parking stalls on campus.

Along with these changes, the use of public transit has freed more parking space on campus. Many UVU students and faculty members commute from other cities using public transit, which is free with an active UVU ID. These passes are available for all faculty members and students enrolled in at least one credit hour.

With their UVU ID card, a student or faculty member has free access to all UTA buses, the FrontRunner rail train, TRAX and the UVX rapid transit route which connects Orem and Provo. Public transit provides a free and sustainable way for students to commute to campus without having to search for parking on campus.

More information can be found on transportation to and around campus here.