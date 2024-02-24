Winter dehydration and how to fight it

It is important to recognize the signs and symptoms of dehydration.

Recognizing the signs and symptoms of dehydration is a crucial part of overall health, especially in the dry Utah climate. By incorporating these hydration techniques, students can avoid the risk of dehydration this winter.

According to the Utah Hazard Mitigation Plan, Utah is currently the second driest state in the United States, right behind Nevada. While it is enjoyable to not have to deal with any type of humidity, the downside of living in such a dry environment is that it is much easier to become dehydrated. Living in a place such as Utah, there are many steps that people can take every day to prevent the risk of dehydration. In the winter, it is more difficult to remember to stay hydrated because of a lack of thirst due to the cold weather. Below are some fantastic tips and tricks to avoiding dehydration during the winter.

First, it is important to be aware of and understand the signs and symptoms of an individual who is dehydrated. According to Working Toward Wellness, most people don’t know that thirst is a sign of mild dehydration. With that knowledge, it is important to make sure to drink water whenever feeling thirsty. Other classic symptoms of dehydration can include headache, fatigue, and dry skin or lips. Severe dehydration can lead to symptoms such as passing out, confusion, or even seizures. A tell-tale sign that an individual is dehydrated is if their urine is darker yellow in color. To ensurehydration, individuals should be drinking enough water to have their urine become a pale yellow.

There are several easy ways to stay mindful about hydration in order to avoid dehydration and to keep the body moving. According to Working Toward Wellness, individuals can drink more than just water to avoid dehydration. The list below offers ideas to adopt for individual routines to fight dehydration at multiple angles.

Choose to drink water at every meal rather than a sugary soda.

Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables. Often, they carry a lot of water content in them and can be hydrating to the consumer.

Always keep a water bottle close by..

Set goals throughout the day for water consumption and meet those goals.

Try adding natural flavoring to water to spice things up! By adding in slices of fruit, vegetables or herbs, water can taste a little more interesting and promote consumption.

By incorporating these hydration strategies, individuals can notice the difference it can make. It benefits overall health and energy levels. Make sure to take into account the dry environment and hydrate!

