Wellness for Wolverines | Season 2: Episode 9 | A Look at Student Mental Health Resources

9 mins ago Jefferson Albright
COVER ART: Two students ride by on a tandem bike. Overhead, text reads "Wellness for Wolverines"

Welcome back to Wellness for Wolverines! This week, Jefferson and Josh sit down with Lexi Soto to discuss the mental health resources available on campus. In her time as student body president, Lexi has been able to help increase funding for student mental health services, allowing them to offer more resources to students. Tune in to hear all the details, and to play some trivia with Josh and Lexi!

