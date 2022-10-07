UVU Academic Tutoring services

Tutoring in science, writing, math, and many other subjects is provided for students by UVU Academic Tutoring. Photo by Kayla Sullivan.

Many students are able to overcome academic challenges through tutors but are embarrassed to seek that help. Additionally, most people don’t appreciate their tutors until later in life when that appreciation is gained through time. This story was mine, but when I became a university student, everything changed. I am now proud of the extra time I spend in tutoring. I have come to realize that tutoring helps me understand course material and succeed as a student.

Student tutoring helps individuals move through difficult concepts and achieve success in their studies. Brianna Kunz, a 5th-year Supplemental Instruction Leader (SI) currently tutoring accounting and business students at UVU, said, “I enjoy being able to see the light bulb go off in students. To see students have that moment where everything makes sense is my most satisfying moment.”

The UVU Academic Tutoring website also states, “Academic tutoring embraces the power of students helping students and supports all individuals — regardless of identity, culture, point of view, or background — as they navigate the challenges associated with their educational goals.”

To help promote success, UVU has provided three different methods of tutoring for students: Peer Tutoring, Online Tutoring, and Supplemental Instruction. Furthermore, according to UVU’s Academic Tutoring website, all three options are free. For one-on-one tutoring, online and in-person options are offered at different times, Monday through Saturday. These can be scheduled online, in person, or via walk-ins.

“The main effect [of tutoring] I have found is students finding confidence in themselves,” Kunz explained. “When you are able to understand and feel comfortable with a new concept you gain confidence. With this confidence, students are able to do better on tests and in classes in general.”

As Wolverines, we are all different, yet we share the same goal: to graduate! UVU proves that they want their students to achieve their goals by making it easy for students to receive academic help when it is needed.

Peter LaCasse, Chief Strategy Officer at Carnegie Learning, has said, “All students deserve the customized, one-on-one coaching that only tutoring can provide.” You can find the resources you deserve at UVU. Start by visiting UVU Academic Tutoring to find out how.

