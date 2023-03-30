The self-care of creativity

Creativity can be healthy for the mind and body. Photo by Joshua Sperry

Reading Time: 2 minutes Creativity has more merits than just fantasy books and artwork. It also proves good for your health and wellness.

Self-expression has always been a part of the human experience. In a world full of stories, art, music and dance, it’s easy to take human creativity for granted.

Often, people take the time to de-stress by enjoying the creativity of others. According to the International Trade Administration, the United States’ media and entertainment industry was worth around $660 billion as of 2019.

While viewing others’ creative productions can be important, the value of creativity has slowly decreased, as reflected in a survey conducted by Grace Fearon of The Independent.

In the article, Fearon claims, “Students of different ages, backgrounds, and university departments were asked to rank ten subjects … in order of what they thought was the most [valuable] subject to study at university.” She concluded, “Consistently, medicine, mathematics, and engineering were voted the most [valuable] out of all the subjects, while art and creative writing appeared last.”

However, just because the arts were not ranked as highly as STEM disciplines by students does not mean that the arts hold little value. Luke Miller, a psychology major and freshman at UVU, shared, “I write poetry on my typewriter in the hallways on occasion. … It’s kind of like a practice of how I should think, so I’m not confined to one specific mindset.”

The benefits of creativity aren’t confined to just a thinking exercise, however. According to Forbes writer Ashley Stahl, there are several ways that creative endeavors can help a person’s health. Some of those benefits include a boost to the immune system, an increase in intellect, and an overall improvement to one’s mental health.

Marissa Brown, a radiation technology major and sophomore at UVU, shared, “I feel like dancing and teaching dance has brought me a lot of joy and has allowed me to express myself in unique and fun ways.”

According to Cathy Malchiodi in an article from Psychology Today, art therapies are an increasingly viable source of wellness practices.

Getting creative isn’t always as easy as Miller’s sitting down and writing on the spot, or Brown’s ability to teach dance. To help this, Psychology Today shares a guide by various authors to answer common questions about creativity and also includes a small list of suggestions to become more creative.

This list includes simple tips such as writing down ideas, being open, and even procrastinating some things.

Creative expression is a natural part of the human experience. As society becomes more mechanically minded, it can be easy to forget that creation can be just as beneficial to our wellness as taking a quick break.

So, take a break and find a way to get creative!

