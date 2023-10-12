The power of being optimistic

Reading Time: 2 minutes

According to the Cambridge dictionary the definition of optimism is the quality of being full of hope and emphasizing the good parts of a situation, or a belief that something good will happen. If you want to improve in many aspects of your life try being more optimistic. The Harvard Medical School explains that being optimistic improves heart health, decreases the risk of hypertension, increases overall physical health, improves mental health, and increases longevity.

Being optimistic will increase overall heart health in many different ways. The first way is that those who are optimistic will have a happier outlook on life which will improve the chance of daily exercise, nutritious eating, and healthier lifestyle choices. Optimistic people will ultimately be more likely to desire overall improved health.

In a study conducted by Harvard Health it stated that “optimistic people had a 22% lower risk of developing hypertension than those with the lowest levels of optimism.” Being optimistic will help a person to be able to regulate emotions and stress. Being able to regulate stress and other emotions will help individuals have better health and understand that they have control over their own health.

Better physical and mental health are closely related to levels of optimism. As mentioned earlier in the text, optimism is a hopeful outlook on the future. Being hopeful will improve mental health and help students stay happier even when busy with school work and other pressures from our day-to-day lives. Physical health is also greatly affected by our levels of optimism. Optimistic people will find enjoyment in physical activity and will be more likely to participate in daily exercise. Lastly, being optimistic will improve longevity. Optimistic people will live a long and full life.

So how can you practice optimism? Take time for self-care, keep a journal, practice daily gratitude, do something you enjoy, and surround yourself with other optimistic people.

