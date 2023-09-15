 The art of creating social connections while in college 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

1. Join clubs and organizations

One of the most effective ways to meet new people who share your interests is to get involved in clubs and organizations on campus. Whether you’re passionate about environmental issues, the arts or student government, there’s likely a group that aligns with your passions. Joining clubs can help reduce feelings of loneliness and enhance your sense of belonging within the campus community.

2. Attend social events

UVU frequently hosts various social events, such as mixers, parties , and cultural festivals. Attending these gatherings is a great opportunity to meet new people, make friends , and expand your social circle. These events are important to foster connections, and it is recommended to check out bulletin boards and newsletters for event announcements or in through UVUSA social media accounts. UVU has an event portal, so be sure to never miss out on the activities or events for students.

3. Utilize social media and online platforms

In today’s digital age, social media and online platforms can be powerful tools for making and maintaining connections. Joining Facebook groups, following campus-related hashtags on Twitter or connecting with peers on LinkedIn can help you stay connected and informed about campus activities and opportunities. Be sure to use these platforms wisely to foster positive connections.

4. Study groups

Studying in groups can enhance your academic performance and provide an excellent opportunity to build social connections with your peers. According to a study from the University of West Florida, Julie A. Gray and Melanie DiLoreto explain that students who participate in study groups tend to feel more engaged in their courses and report higher levels of satisfaction with their college experience.

5. Attend workshops and seminars

UVU offers workshops and seminars on various topics, from career development to personal growth. Attending these sessions can help students meet like-minded individuals while gaining valuable skills and knowledge. Look for information on campus websites for seminars or bulletin boards to learn about upcoming events.

6. Volunteer and give back

Volunteering not only allows you to give back to your community but also provides an excellent opportunity to meet people who share your commitment to making a difference. According to research published by Nicholas Moorfoot et al., volunteering can lead to increased social connectedness and a greater sense of purpose.

In conclusion, creating social connections in college is essential for personal growth and well-being. Engaging in clubs, attending events, leveraging social media, participating in study groups, attending workshops , and volunteering are all effective ways to build meaningful relationships during your college journey. By proactively seeking opportunities and putting themselves out there, students can make their college experience more prosperous and fulfilling.

Remember, college is not just about textbooks and exams—it’s also about the people you meet and the connections you form along the way. So, embrace the social aspect of college life, and one will likely find that it adds immeasurable value to their education.

