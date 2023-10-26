Fitness personalities: The psychology of exercise habits 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The go-getter

If you’re someone who enjoys the structure and intensity of high-performance activities such as CrossFit or interval training, you may fit into the go-getter category. Research by Ryan E. Rhodes suggests that goal-oriented individuals often prefer these types of structured exercises, where progress can be easily measured.

The social butterfly

Some people are more motivated when they have the support of friends or a community. Group classes such as Zumba or team sports such as soccer might be the right fit. A study by Cassandra Phoenix and Noreen Orr emphasized the social component as a significant motivator for physical activities.

The mindful mover

Activities such as yoga, Pilates or tai chi appeal to those who prefer a more introspective approach to exercise. According to a 2016 study by Kailliopi-Eleni Tsafou et al., mindfulness-based exercises help improve not just physical health, but also mental well-being. Both satisfaction and mindfulness relate to sustained physical activity.

The soloist

Perhaps the rush of endorphins is best experienced alone for you. Long runs, cycling or swimming offer that solitary space to connect with yourself. An article in Health Psychology Review by Amanda L. Rebar et al. confirms the therapeutic effects of solitary physical activities.

Balancing different personalitiesIt’s entirely possible to identify with more than one fitness personality type. That’s okay; the key is balance. Engaging in a variety of physical activities can help people stay motivated while working different muscle groups and reaching different goals.

Why knowing your type matters

Recognizing your fitness personality can lead to more enjoyable and consistent exercise habits. It helps to choosing activities that resonate with your motivations, thereby increasing the likelihood of a lifelong commitment to fitness.

While fitness is a personal journey, understanding your fitness personality type can provide that additional layer of customization. This understanding aids in tailoring each workout regimen and making it more sustainable. As the saying goes, “Know yourself to improve yourself.”

