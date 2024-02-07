Black trailblazers in medicine

In celebration of Black History Month, we celebrate and appreciate not only the culture but also the history of Black society by exploring their achievements and contributions. During this time of recognition, it is important to identify Black individuals who made key movements in the medical field in order to benefit healthcare today.

Dr. Charles Richard Drew

According to, American Chemical Society, Dr. Charles Richard Drew held many titles, such as surgeon, physician, and medical researcher. Drew is most identifiable for his notable work in blood transfusion technology and blood banking. Overall, he was able to drastically improve the ability to transport and store blood meant for blood transfusions. Drew was able to do this by discovering ways to better preserve plasma that comes from the blood. His discovery aided World War II’s “Blood for Britain” project, which he founded. Through this program, he was able to help save many lives through his blood banking organization. Some of his techniques correlate with modern-day blood transfusion protocol. Drew was very important in his contributions to medicine and deserves recognition for his development in plasma preservation and transfusion science.

Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler

Another highly notable individual from the Black community was Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler. According to Changing the Face of Medicine, she is recognized as the first African-American woman to earn a medical degree in the United States. She graduated from the New England Female Medical College in the class of 1864. Crumpler led an inspiring career as she placed an emphasis on sharing her medical care with communities that were without any. Through her example, she has been able to light the way for Black women of future generations to pursue medicine.

Although, we were only able to highlight a couple examples, many Black individuals played a pivotal role in pioneering medicine. This month is an important opportunity to recognize and celebrate those individuals who have contributed to the health and wellness field.

These are just a few examples of the many black pioneers in medicine who have made significant contributions to the field. Their perseverance, dedication, and passion for helping others have paved the way for future generations of medical professionals. As we continue to honor their legacy, we must also work to address the systemic racism and inequality that still exists in our healthcare system today.

