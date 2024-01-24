Altering your workout routine for the winter weather 

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As the weather forecast continues to predict snowy day after snowy day for the foreseeable future, it may be in your best interest to adjust your workout plans.

During the cold season, it can become tempting to curl up in a cozy blanket and binge your favorite Netflix show all day, but it is important to prioritize getting in some kind of movement. Sun Health Wellness stated, “Even something as simple as a daily walk around the block or a quick fifteen-minute exercise routine can help you live healthy for years to come.” Physical activity is such an important part of a healthy lifestyle and will benefit both the body and mind.

It is wonderful during the spring, summer, and fall months to get outside for activities such as walks, hiking, running, pickleball, and swimming. Although staying physically active during the colder months may seem daunting, there are plenty of good workouts that are perfect for this time of year.

Skiing & snowboarding

Utah, known for having the best snow on Earth, is a great place to ski. According to Ian Greenwood with Ski Magazine, there were 5.8 million visits to Utah ski resorts in the 2022-2023 season. People travel from all over to ski here in Utah.. Take advantage of the local environment and get a cardio workout in at the same time. Paul Cardon from Ski Peak stated, “Skiing is one of the healthiest workouts in the world for college students and adults.” Skiing and snowboarding are such great ways to get your heart rate up and work muscles that you do not work on a regular basis.

Indoor sports & the gym

For less of an adventure but still getting movement in, there are a number of really fun indoor sports to participate in. For example, if someone enjoyed playing pickleball, there are plenty of indoor pickleball courts throughout Utah County to check out. Another great resource is UVU’s intramural teams and workout classes in the Student Life and Wellness Center. With so much to offer, each student can find an activity that they enjoy. If those options are not interesting, consider getting a solid workout in at the UVU gym in the Student Life and Wellness Center. Whether lifting some weights or hitting the stair master, there’s something in there for everyone, and it could also be a great opportunity to meet new people.

Snowshoeing

Even though it may seem like it does, the snow does not last forever. Take advantage of these snowy months and the beautiful outdoors by taking up snowshoeing. It is an excellent opportunity to admire the beautiful environment while also moving around. If someone does not have a pair of snowshoes lying around, there are some available to rent at the UVU Outdoor Adventure Center with a student ID.

Although it may feel challenging to continue working out through these cold and often dreary months, it is important to prioritize taking care of both mental and physical health. In making a goal to move in whatever way that might be every day, one would notice the benefits in their life, and overall, they would enjoy it. It’s time to make the most of the wintertime here in Utah and at UVU.

