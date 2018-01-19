Photo by Abby Van Buren

The Reflection Center invites every student to engage in self-exploration while sipping on the beverage of choice during Cocoa, Coffee & Convo every Thursday.

The weekly event began Jan. 11 as a way to encourage wide-open conversations, regardless of the student’s religion or other personal identifications. Students are invited to observe their experiences and stories as well as those of others in order to make connections.

“Ultimately, even if we have different values… we can relate to people and what they say,” Ellie Thompson, the Reflection Center coordinator, said.

The inspiration for this event comes from a similar one at the University of Northern Florida, where students engage in conversation over coffee, without having the event targeted to a specific religion or group, according to Thompson.

Because of the community at UVU, she knew that coffee and conversation might not be as successful, so cocoa is also included to be more inclusive.

Topics discussed range from personal values to character and traditions because these are things that bind us, according to Thompson.

The small groups are expected to follow sharing guidelines in order to help others feel respected and safe. The guidelines include: speak from the ‘I’ perspective by sharing your personal experience, seek to understand and listen, give the benefit of the doubt of curiosity instead of thinking that someone is asking a question in a malicious way, bring your full self to the conversation and give equal time to others and yourself. The small group size is intentional, according to Thompson.

“We might fundamentally disagree if there is a heaven or a hell, or if there is a god, gods or no god at all, but we might fundamentally believe … in the value of education,” Thompson said. “We can share [other] core values.”

Community and connection is the answer, according to Thompson. This activity is meant to help students find those resources.

“I think being aware of different circumstances and resources in the community is really important,” Shannon Engberson, community health major, said. “When I come here, I hope to better understand someone’s situation and what they’ve gone through and what they needed at that time.”