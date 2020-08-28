Construction Update: Everything you need to know

As a growing school, UVU has no shortage of construction projects underway. Frank Young, associate vice president of Facilities Planning, provided The Review with the following updates that may affect students on campus.

UVU pedestrian bridge

In fall 2019, UVU, the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Transit Authority began working on a pedestrian bridge over I-15. Young said the bridge is expected to be usable toward the end of December.

The bridge will go from the Orem Frontrunner station on the west side of I-15 to a spot near the tennis courts. It will be 15 feet wide and is expected to be about 1,000 feet across. Elevators will be installed to create easy access for walking and biking.

Currently, work is being done on the deck and sidewalls. The road underneath the bridge is temporarily closed and will open around Thanksgiving. To stay updated on this project, visit their website uvubridge.udot.utah.gov.

Scott C. Keller Building

The Scott C. Keller Building, which will replace the current Woodbury Business Building, is scheduled to open in spring 2022. The sidewalks from the parking lot south of the Sparks Automotive building to the Woodbury Business building and Losee Center will open early in September. Access will be available through Sparks and GT. The student parking lot M25 is closed. Pedestrians will need to walk north toward the Sparks Automotive entry, down the sidewalk to G2.

A live feed of construction is available here https://www.uvu.edu/woodbury/keller–building/.

School of the Arts

The School of the Arts is finishing up their projects. In the Gunther Trade Center, a few walls and the dean’s suite have been moved. The dean’s suite will be closer to the Noorda Center. More space was also added to the Losee Center.

Clarke Building

Offices were added to the Clarke building, also known as the classroom building. They are finishing up lighting and ventilation, including more faculty offices.

UVU Health Professions Building

On west campus, an addition was made to the HP building for the physician’s assistant program. The project started July 21. Now, they are putting in the earthwork, concrete, steel slabs and are creating a new lab.

Students returning to UVU this fall semester may find the campus slightly different than when they left. New construction means that some previously accessible pathways and entrances may have been changed or detoured.



Photo by: Natasha Colburn

Other Projects

Earlier this year, UVU closed a purchase of a 103,000-square-foot building in Thanksgiving Point. Extended Education will move there around Halloween amid ongoing remodeling. Some of the Colleges of Humanities and Social Science graduate programs will move to the building as well.



New turf has been added to Brent Brown Ballfield. New grass has been put down on the soccer field, as well as more drainage. The UCCU Event Center also had new chairs installed.