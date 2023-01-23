Winter Fashion Essentials

Have you ever heard the phrase “beauty is pain?” Take that phrase as you will, but beauty is not worth getting hypothermia. These are the closest essentials you need to stay warm this winter while looking as cute as ever.

The wonderful thing about the following pieces is that they are an assortment of staples that can be put together for a variety of reliable looks. That is universal for all everyday pieces, they can be worn with anything in your closet. Winter just has a different look. Here’s what you need to look for.

Layering is a no-brainer in the winter. You can start the base of your look with a form-fitting, tuckable turtleneck. This is a simple, yet solid way to start the base of just about any outfit.

On top of the tuckable turtleneck, you can throw on your favorite crewneck sweater. This shows off your turtleneck while also staying cozy. If your turtleneck is a neutral color, consider choosing a bright sweater. The January blues can get to anyone, so adding color is a great way to layer up and boost your mood.

If a crewneck sweater is not what you choose, a knit sweater is another great way to add some different texture, while remaining warm.

This top-half layering is no good if you are lacking warmth on the bottom. Trousers are an effortless clothing piece that you can guarantee will never go out of style. For these colder days, consider investing in a pair of wool or flannel trousers to keep the cold air out.

The cherry on top of all of these classic pieces is oversized outerwear. There is nothing more effortless, or functional than oversized outerwear. Winter fashion is all about layering, so roomy coats are absolutely essential. From casual outfits to formal looks, these coats will pull the look together completely.

Take winter fashion into your own hands and add your creative touch to any outfit this season. Stay warm! Stay stylish!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Related