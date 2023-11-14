UVU’s captivating rendition of “Lady M”

Reading Time: < 1 minute For the last two weeks the UVU School of Arts put a modern twist on a Shakespearean classic.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At the Noorda, in the black box theater, UVU recently mesmerized audiences with its bold and compelling rendition of the timeless Shakespear classic, “Macbeth.” This contemporary adaptation, titled “Lady M,” brought a different perspective to the age-old tale of ambition, power, and the consequences of unchecked desires.

The UVU School of Arts completely embraced the challenge of reimaging one of Shakespeare’s most iconic characters, Lady Macbeth. “Lady M” follows Lady Macbeth’s tragic descent into madness. The creative team behind this was led by visionary director M. Chase Grant. Grant skillfully transported the audience into a modern world, while preserving the essence of the original work of art.

The success of any Shakespearean adaptation is no easy feat, especially when portraying a character so well-known yet so nuanced and complex. The lead role of Lady Macbeth was brought to life by the immensely talented Abby Haws. Haws completely captivated the audience, from the initial vaulting ambition of Lady Macbeth to the haunting descent into grief-ridden madness.

UVU’s rendition of “Lady M” stands as a testament to the School of Art’s commitment to artistic innovation and the talent within. This modern twist on a Shakespearean classic succeeded in capturing the audience’s attention through the fusion of traditional and contemporary elements. UVU delivered with this performance, creating a shining example of the power of modern adaptation and the enduring relevance of classic tales.

Bethany Justice is in her junior year and studying digital marketing.

Share this: Facebook

X



Related