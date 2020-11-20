UVU wind symphony performs socially distanced concert

Story by Ryan Miller, Staff Writer

Utah Valley University held a wind symphony concert on Nov. 16 at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts.There were both in person and virtual tickets for this event to allow more people to watch due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Everyone who was in attendance was socially distanced with masks on. The performers were also all socially distanced while they were playing and when possible they were wearing masks. The performance consisted of eight songs and lasted two hours and had both full band and small group pieces.

Because of the coronavirus, the numbers for the orchestra were smaller than normal.

“One person per part,” said conductor Thomas Keck. “We don’t have multiple trumpets and clarinets playing the same music, they are playing their own individual part.”

This was apparent as the stage had more open space then a typical orchestra would have.

Keck also talked about how some composers have rewritten music so people in schools and universities can play.

“There are multiple parts for whoever shows up in the band room that day,” he said “Whether we have pandemics or not, you don’t know who is going to be in your room.”

During the performance Keck had some high praise for the performers.

“Because I can only be in one place at a time, they are overwhelmingly student driven and taught,” he said. “So if you hear any mistakes, that’s when I came in the room and did something wrong. And if you hear things that sound wonderful it is what they did without my presence.”

If students or the public would like to attend events like this in the future, in person or virtually, they can find information about upcoming events on the UVU School of arts website https://www.uvu.edu/arts/ or on their Instagram account @uvuarts.